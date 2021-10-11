Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $98.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

