Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10,946.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total value of $392,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,143.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,427 shares of company stock worth $36,919,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $468.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

