Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colfax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after buying an additional 856,988 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Colfax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after buying an additional 697,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $48.47 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

