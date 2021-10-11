Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $13.80 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.