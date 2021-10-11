Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 636.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,681.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,617.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,526.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,738.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.