Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1,606.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,315 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Crane worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Crane by 85.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Shares of CR opened at $95.80 on Monday. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

