Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,600 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $23.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.50 million, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

