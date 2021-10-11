Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $304.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.02 and its 200 day moving average is $270.32. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,215,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,528,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,000 shares of company stock worth $140,826,010. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

