Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 in the last three months. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.90. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

