Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Discovery by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Discovery by 3.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 15.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

