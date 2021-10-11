Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2,899.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Associated Banc worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 615,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 839,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.24 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

