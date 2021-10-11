Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.27 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14,890.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $121.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

