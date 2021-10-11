Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31,292.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after acquiring an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,700,000 after acquiring an additional 385,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,213,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

