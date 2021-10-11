Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after buying an additional 596,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,297,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after buying an additional 317,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,394,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

