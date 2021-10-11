Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.82 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

KHC stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.