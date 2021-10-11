Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.95 Million in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of Cambium Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $6,660,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $6,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $34.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

