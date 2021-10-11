Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.28 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $1,522,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 133.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $89.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

