Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Magnite at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Magnite by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Magnite by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $28.16 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 281.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

