Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.26% of Environmental Impact Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth $98,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth $140,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.