Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

