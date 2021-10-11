Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

ICLN stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

