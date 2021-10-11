Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.77% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMBT opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

