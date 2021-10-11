Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 166,000 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 688.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

