Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 7,600 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $153.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

