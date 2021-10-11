Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 81,240 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 182.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Avaya worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.83 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

