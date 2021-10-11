Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,112,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

