Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $910.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $319,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,339. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

