Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 134,667 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

