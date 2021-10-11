Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 17,400 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $192.05 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.88.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

