Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 89,643 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of eXp World as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 312,125 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 715,080 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,200 shares of company stock worth $16,221,980 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

