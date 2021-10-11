Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 60.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 67,863 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 265.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SCU opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.50. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

