Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,870,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,178.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $138.04 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

