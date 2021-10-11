Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 111,700 Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.53% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NRDY opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $553.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

