Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.47 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 412,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CEMEX by 113.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CEMEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $10,966,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $13,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CX shares. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

