Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 266,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of American Well as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in American Well by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Well by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Well by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 259,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

