Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of Camtek at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Camtek stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

