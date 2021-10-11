Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.