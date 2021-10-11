Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,013 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,716,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $37.51 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

