Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

NYSE HTA opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.