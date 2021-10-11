Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

HTA opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 76.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

