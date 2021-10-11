Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 76.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

