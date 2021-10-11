Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops One Day Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00101749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.41 or 0.00435950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00013359 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00034410 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.