Hedget Price Hits $3.57 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $234,977.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00006216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00205212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

