Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Helen of Troy worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 41.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $226.39 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

