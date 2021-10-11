HelloGold Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market cap of $305,692.07 and $38.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00199957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00094895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

