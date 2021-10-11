Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,369,000 after buying an additional 86,549 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,731. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

