Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.79 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,067,000 after acquiring an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

