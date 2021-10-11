Helpico (HELP) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,830.94 and approximately $11.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00126250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00079006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,531.85 or 0.99637462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.57 or 0.06117934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars.

