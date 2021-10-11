HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0107 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $53.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,197.71 or 0.99996874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.21 or 0.00519944 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004645 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,688,778 coins and its circulating supply is 263,553,628 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

