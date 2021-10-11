HempCoin Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $118.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,773.54 or 1.00043000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.00500707 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004423 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,696,938 coins and its circulating supply is 263,561,788 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

